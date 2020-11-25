Unanet

Report: Army, Northrop Await Final Approval of Battle Command System

Mary-Louise Hoffman November 25, 2020 News, Technology

A U.S. Army spokesperson said documents that will inform the Department of Defense's Milestone C decision on an air defense command-and-control weapon system Northrop Grumman is developing for the service branch are in the final review stage, Defense News reported Tuesday.

"The program office and OSD directorates will hold technical briefings to obtain final approval signatures on some of the open documents. Document completion is largely administrative,” said the Army spokesperson. 

The report noted administrative challenges have caused delays in DoD's production approval process related to the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System program.

Defense Acquisition Board members agreed with a determination that IBCS met engineering and manufacturing development requirements and received instruction from Ellen Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, to perform a follow-on document review within 30 days, according to the publication.

Northrop demonstrated the potential of its system to fuse sensor data and engage multiple targets during a flight test held in August as part of a limited user test with the Army.

The branch has invested $2.7B in ICBS development efforts to date, the report said.

