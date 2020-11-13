Satya Akula to Retire as Amyx President & CEO; Scott Amey Quoted

Satya Akula President

Amyx has announced that the company’s president and chief executive officer (CEO), Satya Akula , will retire in Dec. 2020, after a nine-year tenure, Amyx reported on Friday. He will continue to be a stockholder with the company. Bill Schaefer , the current chief operating officer (COO), will succeed Akula as president and CEO.

“I want to thank Satya for his tremendous contribution to Amyx’s success. Amyx’s growth under his leadership has been nothing short of phenomenal. His effective leadership helped grow Amyx in all aspects – the highest level of customer satisfaction, efficient back-office functions, many quality certifications, and business expansion into every State and Territory within the U.S.” said Scott Amey, the chairman of Amyx .

Akula was one of the original group of investors that purchased Amyx in 2008, and in 2011 he assumed the role of Amyx’s president and CEO. During his tenure, he grew the company’s revenue with an average year-over-year growth rate of 30 percent.

Amyx has also expanded its customer base to include the Defense Threat Reduction Agency , U.S. Transportation Command , Defense Health Agency , Securities and Exchange Commission , U.S. Army , Department of Energy and Department of Homeland Security . The company has also expanded its relationship with the Defense Logistics Agency .

In addition, Akula has helped expand Amyx’s services across cybersecurity, cloud computing, agile software development, acquisition support and financial support services during his time as CEO.