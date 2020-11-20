Unanet

Senate Passes Bill on AI-Driven IT Modernization; Sens. Rob Portman, Maggie Hassan Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers November 20, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

The Senate has approved legislation introduced by Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., to help drive the government’s information technology implementation efforts in line with the Artificial Intelligence in Government Act.

Portman’s office said Wednesday the IT Modernization Centers of Excellence Program Act will codify the General Services Administration’s (GSA) AI CoE program while promoting government agencies’ rapid deployment of the latest IT capabilities.

As part of the bipartisan bill, the AI CoE will provide technical assistance to agencies, support government AI procurement efforts and “promote U.S. competitiveness through agency and industry cooperation.”

“America is known for its innovation, but federal agencies haven't always kept pace with changing technologies and developments,” said Hassan. 

“As technology continues to change and advance, it’s important that the federal government understands the significant impacts it will have on our country, economy, and society,” Portman noted.

Portman currently serves as co-chair and cofounder of the Senate AI Caucus.

