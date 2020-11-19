Unanet

Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill to Improve IoT Cybersecurity; Rep. Robin Kelly Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers November 19, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Rep. Robin Kelly

The Senate has voted to pass legislation seeking to establish foundational standards for internet-connected technologies acquired by the U.S. government to help ensure the security of internet of things networks.

The IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act, introduced by Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., received unanimous approval in the House and was also unanimously passed in the Senate this week, Kelly’s office said Wednesday.

According to Kelly, the bipartisan bill will ensure that the government  “purchases secure devices and closes existing vulnerabilities to protect our national security and the personal information of American families.”

The bill’s passing comes after she introduced a resolution on governmentwide artificial intelligence efforts. Kelly currently co-chairs the House Tech Accountability Caucus.

