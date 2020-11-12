Serco Recognized with 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award; Dave Dacquino Quoted

Dave Dacquino Chairman

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia has recognized Serco as one of the 675 recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award , the company reported on Tuesday.

“Veteran’s make up 20 percent of our Serco workforce across North America, and every individual brings impressive skills, experience and values that are vital to the work we do to support our customers’ missions in all areas of the business,” said Dave Dacquino , Serco Inc.’s chairman and CEO of Serco and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Serco earned the Gold Award for its exceptional veteran support. Serco has shown a commitment to hiring veterans, as well as ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a variety of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs.

“We accept the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award with great pride and honor,” Dacquino concluded.