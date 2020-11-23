SPA Wins SAIC Subcontract to Support US Navy Advanced Hypersonic Technologies; Dr. William Vantine Quoted

Dr. William Vantine President

Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA) has been awarded a subcontract on Science Applications International Corporation’s (SAIC) five-year, $63.5 million prime contract to support the U.S. Navy’s Advanced Hypersonic Technologies , SPA reported on Monday.

“Conventional Prompt Strike is one of the leading Advanced Hypersonics Programs and SPA is proud to be working with the Department of Defense (DoD) and Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane on such an important and ground breaking endeavor,” said Dr. William Vantine , SPA president and CEO.

Under the subcontract, SPA will support Advanced Hypersonic Technology across a variety of focus areas, including program management support, budget support, system safety, risk management, scheduling, system and subsystem test and evaluation. The company will also support system integration of the weapon system onto operational platforms.

When fully fielded, Advanced Hypersonic Technology will provide warfighters with advanced systems that support critical mission objectives. “We thank the department for allowing us to support them and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership with them and our prime contractor, SAIC,” Dr. Vantine added.

The U.S. Navy will develop Advanced Hypersonic Technologies through the Global Deterrence and Defense Department (Code GX) at the NSWC in Crane, Indiana. SPA has supported Advanced Hypersonic Technologies with SAIC since 2016.

About SPA

Systems Planning and Analysis provides innovative and leading edge solutions integrating technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our capabilities include: Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; Program and Acquisition Management.

Our employees have expertise in many domains, including: Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defence Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics.