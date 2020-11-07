Space Force Hosts its First Schriever Wargame; Gen. James Dickinson Quoted

Gen. James Dickinson Commander USSPACECOM

The U.S. Space Force spearheaded an exercise that assessed challenges on the military's space operations and sought to enhance space support in air, land, sea, space and cyberspace domains.

For the event's 2020 iteration, the Air Force transferred the responsibility to lead Schriever Wargame to Space Force for the first time, the U.S. Space Command said Wednesday.

Over 200 representatives from across eight nations attended the two-day virtual event that ran on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The U.S. will not go it alone in space, and Schriever Wargame is just one way we work alongside our allies and partners to help us retain space superiority, deliver space-based effects to the warfighter and ensure there is never a day without space,” said Gen. James Dickinson, commander of USSPACECOM.

The event hosted the Capstone Coalition Council that assessed and built on recommendations made during a deep dive session in September. The suggestions would inform the development of a roadmap on space domain alliances.

“Space is critical to international stability, and our use of space helps keep our countries safe, protects lives, and supports our everyday way of life. Adversaries, such as Russia and China, are actively developing counter-space capabilities to deny U.S. and our partners the advantages of space in a crisis or conflict,” Dickinson added.