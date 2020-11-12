Tempered’s Bill Kalogeros: Gov’t Should Consider Zero-Trust Requirement for IoT Security

Internet of Things

Bill Kalogeros, a public sector adviser at Tempered, said adopting a zero-trust approach along with software-defined perimeter technology could help government agencies prevent unauthorized access to internet of things devices.

He wrote in a GCN guest piece posted Tuesday some high-profile cyberattacks have exploited vulnerabilities in connected devices and the rise of telework arrangements amid the coronavirus pandemic adds to the potential risks from devices being used by remote government employees.

House lawmakers passed a bill in September that would require the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to help federal agencies bolster device protection.

“Whether or not the IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act becomes law, there are other important steps agencies can take to enhance IoT security,” Kalogeros said.

He added that an ideal security platform would support microsegmentation of networks, completely hide such assets from unauthorized users and allow authorized devices to connect.