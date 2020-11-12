Unanet

Tempered’s Bill Kalogeros: Gov’t Should Consider Zero-Trust Requirement for IoT Security

Nichols Martin November 12, 2020 Cybersecurity, News, Technology

Tempered’s Bill Kalogeros: Gov’t Should Consider Zero-Trust Requirement for IoT Security
Internet of Things

Bill Kalogeros, a public sector adviser at Tempered, said adopting a zero-trust approach along with software-defined perimeter technology could help government agencies prevent unauthorized access to internet of things devices.

He wrote in a GCN guest piece posted Tuesday some high-profile cyberattacks have exploited vulnerabilities in connected devices and the rise of telework arrangements amid the coronavirus pandemic adds to the potential risks from devices being used by remote government employees.

House lawmakers passed a bill in September that would require the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to help federal agencies bolster device protection.

“Whether or not the IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act becomes law, there are other important steps agencies can take to enhance IoT security,” Kalogeros said.

He added that an ideal security platform would support microsegmentation of networks, completely hide such assets from unauthorized users and allow authorized devices to connect.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Dave Dacquino

Serco Recognized with 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award; Dave Dacquino Quoted

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia has recognized Serco as one of the 675 recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. “We accept the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award with great pride and honor,” said Dave Dacquino, Serco Inc.’s chairman and CEO of Serco and previous Wash100 Award recipient. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved