US, Int’l Military Participants Discuss Multinational AI Cooperation at JAIC-Hosted Meeting

Artificial Intelligence Policy

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) has conducted an inaugural meeting for the AI Partnership for Defense multinational initiative to help drive the dialogue on AI policies, ethics and best practices, National Defense Magazine reported Monday.

The two-day meeting took place in September and included military representatives from 13 participating nations.

Alka Patel, head of JAIC's AI ethics team, told National Defense in a prior interview that the nations have expressed interest in aligning their respective AI efforts.

She said she intends to explore further questions such as specific AI tools and processes as well as how to advance shared interests to “really think through how we shape the future when it comes to cooperation and defense”.

Paul Scharre, director of the Center for a New American Security's (CNAS) Technology and National Security Program, noted that the Department of Defense “deserves a lot of credit” in accelerating AI efforts.

Nations that participated in the meeting include the U.K., Australia, Sweden, South Korea, Denmark, Canada, Estonia, Norway, Japan, France, Finland and Israel.