VA Details 2020 Digital Transformation, Pandemic Response Efforts; Robert Wilkie Quoted

Robert Wilkie Secretary VA

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has released a year-in-review report on VA's information technology efforts to help former servicemen better access services.

VA said Wednesday its Office of Information and Technology highlighted major IT investments in service delivery platforms and primary data systems in the report titled “Driving Digital Transformation at VA.”

“By ensuring that VA employees have the tools and technology they need to do their jobs — no matter where they are or what situation they’re in — our nation’s Veterans continue to have access to the care they need and deserve,” said VA secretary Robert Wilkie.

The report also covers digital transformation efforts to cope with and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic's impacts. Such efforts include telehealth implementation for 415K staff assigned to VA medical centers across the country, and use of a chatbot to accelerate health care for urgent medical matters.

"The 2020 Year in Review offers real-time examples to veterans and taxpayers of the important benefits of federal modernization efforts, highlighting the results and the achievements we’ve made as an organization so far in 2020," added Wilkie.