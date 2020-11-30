Veritone aiWARE Supports NVIDIA CUDA Platform for GPU AI/ML

Artificial Intelligence

Veritone aiWARE announced that it now supports the NVIDIA CUDA platform , which will enable organizations to run intensive artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tasks on NVIDIA GPUs, Veritone reported on Monday.

“The marriage of aiWARE and NVIDIA CUDA helps organizations realize artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions that can process vast amounts of data at unparalleled speeds,” said Veritone founder and CEO Chad Steelberg . “We built aiWARE to uncover insights from video, audio and text data, at scale, in near real-time. Supporting the CUDA platform advances that mission.”

Veritone’s support of NVIDIA CUDA will advance performance levels for organizations using aiWARE, Veritone’s proprietary operating system for AI. It will also reduce time to process video, audio and text. The company will also leverage the parallel-processing computational power of the newest generation of NVIDIA GPUs.

The NVIDIA CUDA parallel computing platform and programming model will increase computing performance by utilizing NVIDIA GPUs, which can process more concurrent tasks than a central processing unit (CPU).

By taking advantage of the latest CUDA-compatible version of aiWARE running in the Azure and AWS clouds, organizations can leverage GPU auto-scaling to handle more demanding workloads than ever before, seamlessly scaling GPUs in the cloud.