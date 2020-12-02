Accenture Promotes Executives to Leadership Roles; Julie Sweet Quoted

Julie Sweet CEO Accenture

Accenture has promoted 605 people to managing director , and the appointment by the CEO of 63 people to senior managing director. With the recent executive moves, Accenture has appointed a record percentage of women and spearheaded a new goal for increasing gender representation.

“These promotions and appointments are a recognition of the tremendous difference these leaders are making for our people, clients, shareholders, partners and communities,” said Julie Sweet , CEO of Accenture. “We thank each of them for their contributions, celebrate their career milestones — and look forward to their inspiring leadership and bold innovation to create even greater value.”

Thirty-nine percent of all promotions to managing director are women, up from 36 percent in 2019, and 29 percent of all appointments to senior managing director are women, up from 19 percent in 2019. Accenture has achieved its goal of 25 percent women managing directors globally by the end of 2020 and has set a new goal of 30 percent by 2025.

“All of these extraordinary leaders have stepped up to work in new ways and collaborate as one Accenture,” said Ellyn Shook, Chief Leadership and Human Resources Officer of Accenture. “Each of these people exemplifies inclusive leadership and deep compassion — demonstrating that how one leads is just as important as the value they deliver to benefit all of our stakeholders.”

