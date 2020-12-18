AECOM Promotes Richard Barrett as Regional Chief Executive of ANZ Region; Lara Poloni Quoted

AECOM

AECOM has promoted Richard Barrett as regional chief executive for the Australia New Zealand (ANZ) region, the company reported on Thursday. Barrett has served as the ANZ chief operating officer for the past six years. With AECOM, Barrett has led revenue growth, improved client service and project delivery and increased employee engagement.

Barrett will succeed Todd Battley , who will join AECOM’s global executive team as chief strategy officer. In his new role, Battley will be responsible for ensuring AECOM clients get the best experience. “I’m delighted to take on this new role at a time when there is so much change and opportunity in our market,” Battley said.

“Over the past nine months, we’ve successfully navigated the ANZ business through the COVID-19 pandemic… I’d personally like to thank Todd for his leadership over the last three years and wish him well in his new global role,” Barrett said.

In his new role, Barrett leads a team of 3,500 designers, engineers, planners, scientists and project managers in 18 offices across the region. He is responsible for AECOM’s ANZ operations and the implementation of its regional strategy. He is also a member of AECOM’s Global Executive Leadership Team.

As chief operating officer, Barrett was responsible for all operations, including key strategic priorities and enhancing delivery capabilities for AECOM’s service offerings throughout the ANZ region.