AECOM Wins Contract to Upgrade Joint Water Pollution Control Plant; Lara Poloni Quoted

AECOM has been awarded a $41 million Energy Savings Performance Contract for the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts’ Joint Water Pollution Control Plant (JWPCP), the company reported on Wednesday. AECOM will complete the project feasibility study, and will perform final design, construction, commissioning, and performance guarantee.

“We’re honored to partner with the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts to upgrade its JWPCP facility, leveraging the strength of our technical expertise from designing and constructing many large-scale, multi-phase water projects to help improve service for millions of people across Los Angeles,” said Lara Poloni , AECOM’s president.

The contract includes upgrades to the pure oxygen production process, which can result in more than $1.3 million in energy, water, and maintenance cost savings annually and more than $8 million in avoided capital expenditure.

AECOM will replace two 150 tons per day backup Cryogenic Oxygen Generation Plants with two Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA) units, which is vital to the plant’s biological system and will enable the facility to meet effluent requirements.

“The new VPSA units utilize adsorption media to separate oxygen from ambient air, achieving oxygen purity and production levels within a few hours. Thus, these units will not operate continuously, resulting in substantial energy, operation, and maintenance cost savings,” said Annika Moman , SVP of AECOM’s Design and Consulting Services group’s Energy practice.

