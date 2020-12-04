AFRL Team Up with Academia for Collaborative STEM Initiative

U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has partnered with Wright State University, Ohio State University and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to launch a six-year, $40 million project that seeks to support students from the minority sector.

AFRL intends to foster partnerships with engineers and scientists from the academia to address research gaps in space, air and cyberspace technologies through Collaboration Program II, USAF said Thursday.

Students in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics will receive guidance from research mentors and are eligible to work at AFRL via summer internship programs.

Morley Stone, senior vice president of research at OSU, said the initiative will provide minority organizations an opportunity to work on AFRL research projects.

Topics of interest under the program include manufacturing technology, spectrum warfare, radio frequency and electro-optical sensing, structural and functional materials.