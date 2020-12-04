Unanet

AFRL Team Up with Academia for Collaborative STEM Initiative

Matthew Nelson December 4, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

AFRL Team Up with Academia for Collaborative STEM Initiative
U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has partnered with Wright State University, Ohio State University and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to launch a six-year, $40 million project that seeks to support students from the minority sector.

AFRL intends to foster partnerships with engineers and scientists from the academia to address research gaps in space, air and cyberspace technologies through Collaboration Program II, USAF said Thursday.

Students in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics will receive guidance from research mentors and are eligible to work at AFRL via summer internship programs.

Morley Stone, senior vice president of research at OSU, said the initiative will provide minority organizations an opportunity to work on AFRL research projects.

Topics of interest under the program include manufacturing technology, spectrum warfare, radio frequency and electro-optical sensing, structural and functional materials.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Solar Probe Initiative

NASA to Launch Smallsat Missions Totaling $140M for Solar Probe Initiative

NASA is slated to launch two small-satellite missions valued at $140 million combined as part of the agency’s Heliophysics Solar Terrestrial Probes initiative in 2025. NASA also allocated funding for the Spectral Imaging of Heliospheric Lyman Alpha (SIHLA) mission of opportunity which will involve mapping the sky to study the boundary between the heliosphere and heliopause.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved