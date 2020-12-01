Unanet

Ajit Pai to Leave Chairman Post at FCC

Nichols Martin December 1, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Federal Communications Commission

Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has said he will step down from his post on Jan. 20th and end his years-long FCC tenure. 

Pai highlighted in a letter posted Monday that the FCC's spectrum auctions, suicide prevention line effort, communications security and other achievements were done under his leadership.

"I’m also proud of the reforms we have instituted to make the agency more accountable to the American people," Pai said.

He was appointed to serve as FCC's commissioner in 2012 under the Obama administration, and as the commission's chairman in 2017 under President Trump.

