Andrew Turner Joins Booz Allen Hamilton Leadership Team to Drive Digital Transformation

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton has appointed Andrew Turner as an executive vice president and market strategy leader for the company’s global commercial business, Booz Allen reported on Wednesday. Turner will report to Bill Phelps , executive vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s global commercial cyber business.

“We are thrilled that Andrew will bring his C-level experience and perspective as a cybersecurity practitioner to our team,” said Phelps. “With Andrew’s advanced skills, diverse background, and keen understanding of the client’s perspective, he will be an asset to Booz Allen as we continue to help clients defend against the most consequential cyber threats.”

Turner has more than 20 years of cybersecurity, threat intelligence and corporate-resilience experience. He will also bring a strong understanding of how cybersecurity teams operate to Booz Allen. Throughout his career, Turner has been responsible for protecting clients’ information and cultures of transformation.

In his new role, Turner will help customers achieve critical cyber missions. Prior to joining Booz Allen, Turner served as chief security officer with Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), where he supervised corporate security, business resilience and cyber and identity programs.

Prior to joining FIS, Turner was chief security officer at Worldpay . In the role, he led the company’s security functions and supervised corporate and information security. He also established enterprise-wide data policies and standards.

Turner is the former head of global cybersecurity at Visa. With the company, he led the innovation of the global cybersecurity program. Turner also led the cyber intelligence function within Microsoft’s cybersecurity program.

“As one of the world’s largest cybersecurity solution providers, Booz Allen is uniquely positioned to solve our clients’ toughest security challenges. I am eager to join such a strong team and support the needs of clients through transformative, industry-leading strategies,” said Turner.