Army Emphasizes Importance of Collaboration in New C2 Effort; John Murray Quoted

U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) hosted a virtual event where members of the defense industry and academia discussed a project that aims to bolster joint all-domain command and control. The Army's Project Convergence will leverage partnerships with industry, academia and joint force partners to exceed adversaries in terms of C2 performance, the Army said Friday.

“There's a lot of smart people in the Army, but there's a lot more smart people that are outside the Army helping us solve problems and thinking about how to solve problems in different ways,” said Gen. John Murray, commanding general at AFC and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

The roundtable discussion took place last Tuesday and emphasized the importance of a multisector approach to the project. Partners will develop and implement interoperable concepts under the effort. Envisioned as a long-term effort, Project Convergence will run across multiple years.