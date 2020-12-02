AWS Collaborates with BlackBerry to Develop Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform

Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and BlackBerry Limited announced a multi-year, global agreement to develop and market BlackBerry's Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform (IVY), AWS reported on Tuesday.

“This software platform promises to bring an era of invention to the in-vehicle experience and help create new applications, services, and opportunities without compromising safety, security, or customer privacy. We are pleased to expand our relationship with AWS to execute this vision and deliver BlackBerry IVY,” said John Chen , executive chairman and CEO, BlackBerry.

IVY is a scalable, cloud-connected software platform that will allow automakers to provide a consistent and secure way to read vehicle sensor data, normalize it and create actionable insights from that data both locally in the vehicle and in the cloud.

BlackBerry IVY will apply machine learning (ML) to data to generate predictive insights and inferences to derive action based on those insights. The solution will support multiple vehicle operating systems and multi-cloud deployments in order to ensure compatibility across vehicle models and brands.

It will build upon BlackBerry QNX’s capabilities for surfacing and normalizing data from automobiles and AWS’s broad portfolio of services, including capabilities for IoT and machine learning. IVY will run inside a vehicle’s embedded systems, but will be managed and configured remotely from the cloud.