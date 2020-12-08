BAE Systems Completes Maintenance, Repair of HMCS Toronto

BAE Systems

BAE Systems has successfully completed planned systems maintenance and repair on HMCS Toronto, a Royal Canadian Navy ship, the company reported on Tuesday.

“The support we provided to HMCS Toronto in Portsmouth demonstrates our ability to support allied nations' navies with the capabilities we provide daily to the Royal Navy,” Jon Pearson , Warship Support Director, BAE Systems said.

BAE Systems provided support to the ship’s crew on an emergent defect, assisted with general maintenance activities, refuelling and restocking. BAE Systems also worked to repair previously unknown minor maintenance issues, in collaboration with the crew. Work was performed at the Royal Navy at Portsmouth Naval Base, UK.

“Not only can we deploy these services and expertise in the UK, but we can do so in locations around the world from the Middle East to the Caribbean, the South Atlantic, the Far East and North America,” Pearson added.

HMCS Toronto recently took part in the NATO group exercise, Joint Warrior , which was designed to provide a complex environment where participants could advance tactics and skill sets within a war-style setting and prepare for deployment as a Joint Task Force.

About BAE Systems

