BAE Systems Names Jeremy Tondreault as President of Platform & Services Sector; Tom Arseneault Quoted

Jeremy Tondreault BAE Systems

BAE Systems has promoted Jeremy Tondreault as president of the Platform & Services sector , effective Jan 4, 2021, the company reported on Wednesday. Tondreault will join BAE Systems’ senior leadership team, which is led by Tom Arseneault president and CEO, and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

The Platforms & Services sector is a provider of tracked and wheeled armored combat vehicles, naval guns, naval ship repair and modernization, artillery and missile launching systems, precision strike munitions and ordnance, among other solutions for U.S. and international customers.

“Jeremy’s strong leadership of our combat vehicle portfolio, experience ramping up production lines, and deep expertise in operations and program management have positioned him as the right choice to advance the sector’s performance and continue driving operational excellence for our customers,” said Arseneault.

Tondreault has served with BAE Systems for more than two decades. During his tenure, Tondreault has held a variety of leadership roles. Most recently, he served as vice president and general manager of the Combat Mission Systems business .

He has also served as vice president of operations for the Electronic Systems sector. Throughout his career with BAE Systems, Tondreault has held roles in program management, operations, engineering and line management, managing the development, production and delivery of highly complex products.

Tondreault will succeed Guy Montminy , who will remain as a legacy fellow with the company until his planned retirement later in 2021.

“Guy has made significant contributions to our company, our employees and our customers over his 35-year career,” added Arseneault. “His dedication to our people and our mission, and his focus on safety, performance and operational excellence have guided the business through challenging times and positioned it for success into the future.”