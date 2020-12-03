Baird Serves as Financial Advisor to BigBear Under NuWave Acquisition

Baird

NuWave Solutions has acquired BigBear , a cloud-based, big data analytics company that provides solutions to the national security community. During the acquisition process, Baird served as financial advisor to BigBear.

With the purchase, NuWave will gain expertise within big data computing and analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, geospatial information systems, data mining and systems engineering. BigBear has provided technology solutions to customers across the defense and intelligence communities.

“BigBear’s data and analytics solutions bolster our existing capabilities to address the entire spectrum of information superiority,” said Dr. Reggie Brothers , CEO of NuWave and GovCon Expert . “Making better decisions from data while mitigating risk is a top priority for our government customers, and we look forward to working with the BigBear team as we supplement our capabilities to meet growing demand.”