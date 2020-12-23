Unanet

Biden Nominates Miguel Cardona for Education Secretary

Brenda Marie Rivers December 23, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Department of Education

Miguel Cardona, the commissioner of education for the state of Connecticut, has been nominated to serve as secretary of the Department of Education under President-elect Joe Biden's administration.

If confirmed, Cardona will serve as the 12th secretary of education and oversee the Biden administration's efforts to address the education sector’s needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as inequities and opportunity gaps across institutions, Biden’s transition team said Tuesday.

Cardona assumed his current role in August 2019 after spending more than a decade as a public-school teacher in Meriden, Connecticut. 

He previously served as assistant superintendent for teaching and learning at Connecticut’s Education Department and spent time at the University of Connecticut as an adjunct professor within the Department of Educational Leadership.

His education experience also includes time in co-chairperson roles at the Connecticut Legislative Achievement Gap Task Force and Connecticut Birth to Grade Three Leaders Council.

He is the first Latino to serve as Connecticut’s education commissioner.

