Bob DeLuca to Assume Deputy CIO Role at FDIC

Bob DeLuca Incoming Deputy CIO FDIC

Bob DeLuca, interim director at the General Services Administration's (GSA) Technology Transformation Service, is slated to return to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as deputy information chief officer Dec. 21st, Nextgov reported Thursday.

DeLuca served as deputy commissioner at the Federal Acquisition Service during his interim detail at GSA. Before FDIC, DeLuca led GSA's IT modernization centers of excellence as executive director.

Emily Murphy, GSA administrator and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said FDIC agreed to maintain DeLuca's employment throughout the span of his temporary detail.

DeLuca took the interim role of director at TTS after Anil Cheriyan departed from FDIC in July. Cheriyan announced that he will return to the private sector following his retirement.