Unanet

Bob DeLuca to Assume Deputy CIO Role at FDIC

Matthew Nelson December 7, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Bob DeLuca to Assume Deputy CIO Role at FDIC
Bob DeLuca Incoming Deputy CIO FDIC

Bob DeLuca, interim director at the General Services Administration's (GSA) Technology Transformation Service, is slated to return to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as deputy information chief officer Dec. 21st, Nextgov reported Thursday.

DeLuca served as deputy commissioner at the Federal Acquisition Service during his interim detail at GSA. Before FDIC, DeLuca led GSA's IT modernization centers of excellence as executive director.

Emily Murphy, GSA administrator and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said FDIC agreed to maintain DeLuca's employment throughout the span of his temporary detail. 

DeLuca took the interim role of director at TTS after Anil Cheriyan departed from FDIC in July. Cheriyan announced that he will return to the private sector following his retirement.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Department of Defense

FY2021 NDAA Directs DoD to Brief Congress on CJADC2 Progress, Resource Allocations

Congress has mandated Pentagon officials to submit quarterly reports that will brief the House and Senate defense committees on steps taken to advance the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) effort. The DoD must also provide a resource allocation report for CJADC2 and validate program requirements by April 21, 2021.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved