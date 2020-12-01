Boeing Begins Production of T-7A Training System; Chuck Dabundo Quoted

Boeing

Boeing has announced that it has started production of the T-7A Red Hawk’s ground-based training system (GBTS), the company reported on Tuesday. The next-generation trainer will be delivered to the U.S. Air Force when completed.

“The Red Hawk’s training system is arguably the most advanced in the world. It’s a game changer,” said Chuck Dabundo , vice president of Boeing T-7 Programs. “This system is 100% integrated with the pilot’s real-world experience, offering ‘real-as-it-gets’ simulation. We’re working closely with the U.S. Air Force and look forward to testing and fielding the devices.”

Boeing has begun assembly of the first two weapons systems trainers and an operational flight trainer. These simulators will be able to digitally connect to the T-7A aircraft and enable live virtual constructive and embedded training scenarios.

The training simulators are equipped with high-fidelity crew stations that include dynamic motion seats and the Boeing Constant Resolution Visual System’s 8K native projectors.

“This is the most accurate, immersive experience that any pilot can have outside the aircraft,” said Sherri Koehnemann , T-7A Training & Sustainment director at Boeing Global Services.

The T-7A’s GBTS was built on an open systems architecture of hardware and digital software that will allow it to grow with the Air Force’s evolving needs.

“We’ve integrated the training across the board, including ‘one push’ software updates. What a pilot sees in the classroom, on his or her desktop training devices, and in the operational and weapon systems trainers will be what they see in the jet. Future pilots can expect more holistic, immersive training,” Koehnemann added.

Work is being performed at the company’s St. Louis site. Boeing expects to deliver the first T-7A Red Hawk simulators to the Air Force in 2023.

