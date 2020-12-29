Unanet

Booz Allen Leads New Frost & Sullivan Security Report

William McCormick December 29, 2020 News, Press Releases

Booz Allen Leads New Frost & Sullivan Security Report
Booz Allen

Frost & Sullivan, a leading market research and strategy firm, ranked Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) as holding the largest single market share in Managed and Professional Security Services in the Americas in its annual report, Managed and Professional Security Services Market in the Americas, Forecast to 2024.

Key contributors to Booz Allen’s ongoing leadership in a highly competitive market are its established role as a trusted partner to U.S. federal and defense agencies and its proven ability to deliver intelligence-grade cybersecurity tradecraft at scale to large enterprises. This is the third consecutive year Frost & Sullivan has recognized Booz Allen’s cybersecurity capabilities and leading market position.

According to Frost & Sullivan’s report, revenue in the Americas in the managed and professional security services market reached $10.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to surge to $18.81 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 11.6 percent by 2024. Booz Allen holds the largest single market share of the total Americas market, at 10.7 percent.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Gerry Fasano

Leidos Accelerating Transition of $7.7B Navy NGEN Recompete Contract; Gerry Fasano Quoted

Leidos will be accelerating its transition to modernize its enterprise network through the $7.7 billion Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) Recompete contract from the Department of the Navy that the company won back in Feb. 2020. “We actually briefed the Navy on Friday and they accepted the recommendation that will allow us to maintain and accelerate the transition,” said Gerry Fasano

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved