Booz Allen Leads New Frost & Sullivan Security Report

Booz Allen

Frost & Sullivan, a leading market research and strategy firm, ranked Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) as holding the largest single market share in Managed and Professional Security Services in the Americas in its annual report, Managed and Professional Security Services Market in the Americas, Forecast to 2024.

Key contributors to Booz Allen’s ongoing leadership in a highly competitive market are its established role as a trusted partner to U.S. federal and defense agencies and its proven ability to deliver intelligence-grade cybersecurity tradecraft at scale to large enterprises. This is the third consecutive year Frost & Sullivan has recognized Booz Allen’s cybersecurity capabilities and leading market position.

According to Frost & Sullivan’s report, revenue in the Americas in the managed and professional security services market reached $10.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to surge to $18.81 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 11.6 percent by 2024. Booz Allen holds the largest single market share of the total Americas market, at 10.7 percent.