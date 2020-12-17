BWXT Names Ret. Adm. John Richardson to Board of Directors; John Fees Quoted

John Richardson, BWXT Board of Directors

BWX Technologies (BWXT) has appointed Adm. John Richardson (ret.) to its board of directors, the company reported on Thursday.

“Given his impeccable national security credentials and broad executive skill set, Admiral Richardson is exceptionally well suited to join our board,” said John Fees, chairman of BWXT .

Richardson served for nearly four decades with the U.S. Navy . During his service, Richardson gained operational and national security experience, including responsibility for ensuring the safe and reliable operation of naval nuclear reactors for the U.S. Navy’s fleet.

Richardson served as the chief of Naval Operations for the U.S. Navy from 2015 to 2019, where he was responsible for the management of a $160 billion budget covering 600,000 sailors and civilians, more than 70 installations, 290 warships and more than 2,000 aircraft worldwide.

He also served as director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program between 2012 to 2015, as well as on four nuclear submarines, including commanding the submarine USS Honolulu. Richardson serves on the Board of Directors of The Boeing Company and Exelon Corporation .

“He has a deep understanding of our business given his previous U.S. Navy roles, and BWXT will greatly benefit from his experience and counsel moving forward,” Fees added.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration.

With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities.