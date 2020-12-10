Unanet

Chris Cleary to Serve as Navy Dept’s Principal Cyber Advisor

Nichols Martin December 10, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Chris Cleary, chief information security officer at the Department of the Navy (DON), has been named DON's principal cyber adviser. Cleary will oversee multiple functions relevant to the implementation of the Department of Defense's Cyber Strategy across DON, DON said Wednesday.

He will provide advisory on multiple cyber-relevant topics such as cyber workforce building, cyber technology procurement and cybersecurity evaluations.

The executive will perform this advisory service for the secretary of the Navy, the chief of naval operations and other senior-level officers within DON. Cleary has been DON's CISO over the past year and contributed 16 years of active-duty military service.

