CMMC-AB Board of Directors Begins CEO Search

The CMMC-AB Board of Directors has collaborated with JDG Associates to conduct the search for the organization’s first CEO. CMMC-AB recently entered a contract with the Department of Defense (DoD) to become the exclusive accreditation body to build the CMMC ecosystem in support of the DoD’s CMMC requirements.

The AB accredits the assessors that will inspect the networks of contractors. The body also supervises the training and consulting landscape by licensing teaching organizations and charging consultants for CMMC-specific training.

With the signed contract, the AB will be able to increase speed of the CMMC roll out. The new statement of work reflects the AB’s first memorandum of understanding (MOU). The contract will also enable the AB to hire more staff and finalize its search for a CEO.

The CMMC-AB Board of Directors will begin its search for an innovative leader to serve as the first chief executive officer of the 501.C(3) corporation. The successful candidate will have support from the Board of Directors to develop the corporation that will support the DoD.

As the CMMC-AB Board seeks to engage the broader community in their search efforts for a CEO, JDG Associates will conduct and manage the search process.

