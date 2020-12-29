Unanet

Commissioner Elad Roisman to Serve as SEC Acting Chairman

Nichols Martin December 29, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Elad Roisman, a commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has been appointed to lead the agency on an acting basis, five days after Jay Clayton stepped down as SEC chairman.

The commission said Monday Roisman took an SEC seat on Sept. 11, 2018, and previously worked as chief counsel of the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee – where he provided advice on matters such as securities and financial regulation.

"I am fully committed to maintaining the steady course that Chairman Clayton charted during his admirable tenure,” Roisman said.

His industry career has included time at financial services company NYSE Euronext as chief counsel and at New York-based law firm of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy as an associate. 

