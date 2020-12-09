Cyware Names Rob Jacobs & Thomas Bain to VP Positions

Cyware

Cyware has appointed Rob Jacobs as vice president of Finance and Thomas Bain as vice president of Marketing to expand the company’s global go-to-market and business operations , Cyware reported on Wednesday.

“Adding Rob and Thomas will help us further consolidate and enhance our core competencies in Finance and Marketing, as Cyware plans to make an aggressive push into the global marketplace. Both have extensive experience and exceptional levels of expertise channelizing the scale-up of very fast-growing companies," said Anuj Goel, founder and CEO, Cyware .

In their new roles, Jacobs and Bain will work to deliver innovation in cyber fusion, threat intelligence and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) for its enterprise and mid-market customer base.

Jacobs most recently served with Bluecore , where he held the position of vice president of Finance. Prior to Bluecore, he served in financial leadership roles for Eyeview, Hailo and Willcare.

"I'm excited to join the team at Cyware to help drive the company's aggressive growth goals," said Jacobs. "My role is to help continue the build-out, including the financial infrastructure that sets the organization up for massive scale."

Prior to joining Cyware, Bain served with RiskRecon as senior vice president of Marketing. He previously served in marketing leadership roles for Morphisec, Centripetal Networks and GoSecure.

“Cyware is supporting some of the biggest global brands by optimizing security operations and enabling security collaboration for customers and partners. Anuj has assembled a talented and experienced team and I'm honored to join as the company continues to experience rapid growth and innovation in the market," said Bain.