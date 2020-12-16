Dana Gordon, Sery Kim Tapped to Join Defense Health Board Subcommittees

Department of Defense

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller has selected Dana Gordon, principal clinical research associate at Florida-based health research company PPD, to join the Defense Health Board’s subcommittee on neurological and behavioral health.

Miller also plans to appoint Sery Kim, assistant administrator of the Small Business Administration’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership, to DHB’s public health subcommittee, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Gordon and Kim will provide advisory services to the DoD on matters such as healthcare access and benefits for defense personnel.

Dave Vasquez, a spokesman for the DoD, said Gordon and Kim will bring “a wealth of knowledge and experience” to the federal advisory committee in their new roles.

Gordon joined PPD in 2010 where she held clinical research associate roles with responsibility over clinical monitoring and site management operations.

She held a similar position at inVentiv Health Clinical from 2015 to 2016 and served across roles of increasing responsibility at various health institutions throughout her more than two-decade career.

Kim has been serving in her current role since July and is responsible for overseeing OWBO’s partnerships with federal and industry entities on efforts to develop women-owned businesses.

She previously served as senior adviser at the Department of Health and Human Services and held counsel positions at the House of Representatives.

Prior to joining SBA, Kim served as a litigation associate at a Texas-based law firm.