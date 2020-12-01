Deltek Launches Costpoint GCC Moderate to Help GovCon Sector Meet CMMC Requirements

Costpoint GCC Moderate

Deltek has launched Costpoint GovCon Cloud (GCC) Moderate to help contractors meet their Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework requirements, as well as compliance requirements of International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), the company reported on Tuesday.

“By leveraging Costpoint GCC Moderate, contractors can migrate to Deltek's cloud environment with increased confidence and peace of mind knowing we are partnering with them to help meet the demands of government agencies," said Todd Walker, VP of Product Strategy at Deltek .

Deltek’s GCC Moderate cloud solution will help contractors meet CMMC and ITAR compliance requirements at a lower total cost of ownership. Deltek’s offering will also help protect businesses, providing enhanced security controls.

The GCC Moderate and Costpoint cloud solutions will enable businesses to access data within a secure cloud environment that is consistently enhanced to meet the government’s cybersecurity compliance standards.

Deltek has continued to evolve its strategy to help customers protect their data by designing and operating services that align with government contracting cybersecurity compliance requirements.

Deltek's existing Costpoint Cloud solutions currently align with NIST 800-171 standards to support DFARS 252.204-7012. The new Costpoint GCC Moderate offering reaffirms Deltek's commitment to industry to help government contractors meet additional compliance needs, including FedRAMP Moderate equivalent, CMMC and International Traffic in Arms Regulation (ITAR) controls.

"Deltek is excited to announce this offering and help government contracting organizations meet the latest cybersecurity compliance requirements. Costpoint GCC Moderate strengthens Deltek's commitment to support both financial and cybersecurity compliance requirements for the government contracting industry,” Walker added.

