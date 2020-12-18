DHS, RTI International, NYSTEC Ink Partnership Intermediary Agreements

DHS

The Department of Homeland Security's science and technology (DHS S&T) directorate has signed partnership intermediary agreements with nonprofit organizations RTI International and New York State Technology Enterprise Corp.

RTI will cover the southeast region of the U.S. and help S&T seek potential partners that could license and commercialize technologies funded by DHS, the department said Thursday.

The organization will also assess DHS' innovation ecosystem, validate growth practices, host events and train researchers and entrepreneurs to help them determine and pitch proposals to investors.

As a partnership intermediate, NYSTEC will handle the northeast region of the U.S., validate new technologies, carry out industry outreach efforts and support the department's start-up development activities.

Partnership intermediaries work to provide counsel and support to educational institutions and small businesses. RTI offers bidirectional transfer of knowledge, resources, and technologies while NYSTEC performs technical support work for technology programs.