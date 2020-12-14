DHS’s Troy Edgar: TSA’s Move to USCG’s Financial Mgmt System Will Standardize Procedures

Troy Edgar CFO DHS

Troy Edgar, chief financial officer of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) recent transition to the U.S. Coast Guard’s shared-services system will help standardize business processes, Federal News Network reported Friday.

Edgar told the publication in an interview that TSA’s move to the Coast Guard’s enterprise financial management system in October comes as part of efforts to enable all DHS components to use common procedures across disparate software systems.

According to Edgar, TSA is in the “post implementation stabilization” phase and is monitoring progress after concluding a 30-day transition period to the Oracle-based system.

“My vision for TSA, once they’re stable and they’re in a normal production mode, is we’ll start adding enhancement processes on top of it, that would be on reporting, and then eventually [robotic process automation]," he noted.