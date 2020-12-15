DISA Eyes 2021 Release for Zero-Trust Implementation Blueprint; Neal Ziring Quoted

Zero-Trust Implementation

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is looking to release a blueprint for zero-trust implementation next year as the Pentagon works to transition to a new cybersecurity framework, FedScoop reported Monday.

DISA partnered with U.S. Cyber Command, the National Security Agency (NSA) and the private sector to develop the guide which will include recommendations for information technology teams and defense agencies seeking to implement a zero-trust model.

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton, director of DISA and former Wash100 Award recipient, first announced the agency's plans to release the zero-trust guide in early Dec. 2020. According to Norton, the blueprint is meant to support the Department of Defense's information technology modernization initiatives through fiscal year 2022.

Neal Ziring, technical director at NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate, said in an email to FedScoop that DISA and the agency have a separate testbed for hosting classified data in line with zero-trust experimentation.

“The ability to engage with our stakeholders at the lowest possible classification level allows for broader engagements across the community and an increased understanding of cybersecurity as it evolves,” he noted.