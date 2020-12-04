DISA Eyes Quantum-Resistant Computing Efforts in FY 21

Quantum Computing

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is looking to employ encryption concepts that could help protect defense systems against quantum threats, C4ISRnet reported Thursday.

Stephen Wallace, a systems innovation scientist at DISA’s emerging technology directorate, said at a conference call after a recent DISA-hosted event that encryption techniques resistant to quantum-based attacks are still emerging and will be a key focus area for the agency in fiscal year 2021.

DISA plans to collaborate with the National Security Agency (NSA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on quantum-resistant encryption efforts and could release solicitations to support the initiative.

“Frankly, our adversaries likely won’t advertise the fact that they’ve achieved a quantum computer," said Wallace. "We have to have crypto algorithms in place prior to that to allow us to continue in a safe position.”

Previously, DISA announced plans to roll out a Cloud Based Internet Isolation tool to help secure browsing functions for remote employees.