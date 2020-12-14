DISA Releases Final Solicitation for $11B DES IT Consolidation Contract

Defense Information Services Agency

The final solicitation for the $11.7 billion Defense Enclaves Services (DES) IT consolidation contract has been released, FedScoop reported on Monday. The contract from the Defense Information Services Agency (DISA) will be a single-award contract to consolidate the networks of 22 non-warfighting agencies in the Department of Defense (DoD).

The project falls under the scope of the Fourth Estate Network Optimization (4ENO) initiative. DISA will be the single service provider to the agencies, once a contractor develops networks, help desks and other technical components of the IT systems.

The final solicitation includes answers to a variety of questions from contractors submitted in the draft phase of the proposal and appendixes with technical details about agency IT systems that the awardee would need to consolidate.

The scope of the contract includes network operations and management, infrastructure, transition, cybersecurity, technical refresh support and engineering and innovation services for a SSP network environment with all fourth estate agency users. DES will also support Defense Agency and Field Activities mission partners’ legacy operations and sustainment requirements as separate task orders.

“The network will consist of Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet) and Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) domains, and will use the DISA DoDNet as the technical baseline for standardization between agencies upon transition,” the request for proposal (RFP) reads.

DISA expects to complete the migration and sustainment of Phase I agencies by fiscal year 2025 and migration of Phase II agencies by FY 2026 under the DES indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract.