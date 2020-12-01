Unanet

DoD, Australia Partner to Jointly Develop Hypersonic Prototypes; Mel Hupfeld Quoted

Nichols Martin December 1, 2020 News, Technology

DoD, Australia Partner to Jointly Develop Hypersonic Prototypes; Mel Hupfeld Quoted
Mel Hupfeld Chief Australian Air Force

The Department of Defense (DoD) has partnered with Australia to accelerate the development and testing of air-breathing hypersonic weapon systems

DoD said Monday its Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE) effort with Australia's defense agency will prototype air-breathing hypersonic technologies for eventual flight demonstrations, building on a 15-year hypersonics partnership between the U.S. and Australia.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) describes the hypersonic air-breathing weapon concept as technologies necessary to build affordable, air-launched hypersonic missiles.

“Working with our defense scientists here in Australia and our partners in the U.S. Air Force and across the U.S. Department of Defense on leading-edge capabilities brings out the best in our Air Force team,” said Mel Hupfeld, chief of Australia's air force.

The U.S. Navy and Australia's defense science and technology group will also contribute to SCIFiRE.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton Issues Letter on DISA’s Cloud, Cybersecurity Priorities Through FY 2022

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton, director of the  Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), has released a letter stating the agency’s modernization priorities for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. Norton said that DISA’s blueprint will focus on cloud, cyber defense and the enterprise implementation of Microsoft’s Office 365 collaborative tool suite as part of the Defense Enterprise Office Solution program.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved