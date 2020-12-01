DOE, DOI to Modernize Ocean Energy Safety Institute

Dept. of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Interior's (DOI) Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) have earmarked $40 million in funds over a five-year period to back the modernization of the Ocean Energy Safety Institute.

Efforts under the modernization are intended to drive OESI in rolling out collaborative offshore renewable energy development efforts, DOE said Tuesday.

The funding opportunity will also support research and development efforts in the production of offshore natural gas, oil, wind and marine hydrokinetic energy.

DOE noted the partnership aims to enhance the environmental sustainability and safety of offshore energy exploration and production activities. The two agencies will form a joint steering committee to help OESI review deliverables and devise annual strategies and technology roadmaps.

BSEE launched 130 safety programs and 110 environmental efforts from 2017 to 2019 in a bid to implement durable processes and initiatives.