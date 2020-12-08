DOE Launches Funding Opportunity for Nuclear Data Research Projects; Chris Fall Quoted

Dept. of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) intends to award $12 million in funds to support research efforts that aim to enhance the collection of nuclear data.

DOE said Monday it seeks to grow and optimize the data quality required for nuclear activities such as isotope production and nuclear science efforts.

Topics of interest under the funding opportunity will also include identification of nuclear contraband, cross-cutting experiments on basic nuclear science as well as machine learning and artificial intelligence-based methods for nuclear data curation.

"This program targets cross-cutting opportunities to enhance the curation of existing nuclear data archives as well as research to lay the groundwork for new applications in areas of national need," said Chris Fall, director at DOE's office of science.

Awardees will be chosen via a competitive peer review process and is set to receive $1 million in funds annually.