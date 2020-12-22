Unanet

DOE Makes Roadmap to Guide U.S. Pursuits in Energy Storage Tech;

Nichols Martin December 22, 2020 Contract Awards, News

DOE Makes Roadmap to Guide U.S. Pursuits in Energy Storage Tech;
Dan Brouillette DOE Secretary

The Department of Energy (DOE) has unveiled a strategy designed to help the nation research, develop and transition energy storage technologies. The Energy Storage Grand Challenge Roadmap would guide DOE's efforts to produce and commercialize these technologies while maintaining manufacturing competitiveness in the U.S., the department said Monday.

The overall strategy aims to ensure U.S.-made energy storage technologies can meet the country's market demands by 10 years from now. Specific goals include the development of a battery pack with a manufactured cost of $80 per kilowatt-hour, a rate 44 percent lower than the current cost.

“DOE worked closely with a wide range of stakeholders and partners to develop this actionable roadmap to help bring promising energy storage technologies to market and position the United States as a global leader in energy storage solutions," said Dan Brouillette, secretary of Energy.

The roadmap builds on data featured in two reports: the "Energy Storage Market Report 2020" and the "2020 Grid Energy Storage Technology Cost." The department will release both reports that serve as references to ESGC.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Reggie Brothers

Baird Serves as Financial Advisor to ProModel Government Services Under NuWave Acquisition; Jean Stack, GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers Quoted

NuWave Solutions has acquired ProModel Government Services, provider of analytic software solutions for federal agencies, from the ProModel Corporation. With the purchase, NuWave will gain access to ProModel Government Services’ innovative and adaptable custom model-based software solutions. Baird served as the financial advisor to  ProModel Corporation. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved