DOE to Back Scientific Computing Research Projects in Funding Effort; Chris Fall Quoted

Matthew Nelson December 11, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Department of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked $32 million in funds to support high-performance computing research efforts in various scientific fields such as condensed matter physics and geosciences.

Interested institutions are encouraged to form multidisciplinary teams and explore challenging scientific queries associated with chemical reactions and quantum phenomena, DOE said Thursday.

Teams are required to collaborate with institutions under the Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing program, while DOE expects the projects to employ Oak Ridge, Lawrence Berkeley and Argonne National Laboratories' computing capacities.

"Harnessing these resources for advanced research in the physical sciences is critical to maintaining U.S. leadership in science and accelerating basic research in energy," said Chris Fall, director at DOE's office of science.

DOE will fund the projects across a four-year period starting in fiscal year 2021.

The funding effort is a part of an initiative that seeks to maximize the usage of national laboratories' high-performance computing resources and gather experts in energy and scientific research.

