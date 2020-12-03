DOE Unveils Funding Effort for High-Energy Density Plasma Research

Dept. of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) intends to award $9 million in funds to support the exploration of high-energy density laboratory plasmas (HEDLP).

Chris Fall, director of DOE's office of science, said in a statement published Wednesday HEDLPs could allow inertial fusion energy and have potential applications in medicine, industry and national security.

Nonprofit research institutions, universities and businesses are eligible to apply for the funding opportunity. DOE will pick the awardees through a competitive peer review process.

The department will obligate funding from fiscal year 2021 funds across a three-year period. Researchers observe the behavior of matter in harsh environments through the study of HEDLPs.