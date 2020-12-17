ECS Wins USMC Contract to Provide IT Support Services

Luis Colon-Castro VP

ECS has been awarded a five-year, $28.8 million firm-fixed-price (FFP) recompete contract by the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Department of Manpower and Reserve Affairs (M&RA) to provide information technology service and support (ITSS), the company reported on Thursday.

“ECS is honored to continue supporting the Manpower and Reserve Affairs mission,” said Luis “CC” Colon-Castro , vice president of mission systems at ECS. “By deploying, securing, and innovating the Marine Corps cloud environments, ECS continues to help our nation’s military solve their most pressing manpower challenges.”

ECS’ support will enable M&RA to efficiently manage and expand human resources initiatives across all active and reserve members of the USMC. Under the contract, ECS will develop agile resource and manpower allocation systems in support of USMC missions.

The company will provide post-deployment software support to the department’s Manpower Information Portal (MIP), which contains all web content and applications managed by M&RA.

ECS will deliver application development, information technology service management (ITSM), program management and information assurance (IA). The company will also support cloud-based applications to enable M&RA to meet the data center closure deadlines set by the Department of Defense’s (DoD) consolidation efforts.

ECS will leverage their expertise with Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud to help customers manage sensitive data and implement mission-oriented systems and applications. ECS is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a next-generation Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner.

“Manpower Information Systems Division is pleased to have ECS on board supporting our mission and the Marines we serve,” said Paul Bennett , chief information officer of the MR&A Manpower Information Systems Division.

