FAA Forecasts Increased Commercial Space Launch Count in 2021; Elaine Chao Quoted

Federal Aviation Administration

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) expects the number of commercial space launches to continuously grow in 2021. FAA said Monday that it predicts the number of commercial launches in 2021 alone may grow to over 50 from this year's current record of 35.

“The record number of launches demonstrates this administration’s commitment to support the innovation and growth of the U.S. commercial space transportation industry and lead the world in aerospace capabilities,” said Elaine Chao, secretary of transportation.

The agency has implemented a simplified set of rules in an effort to foster growth in the aerospace industry while observing public safety. This year's commercial space launches included an FAA-supported crewed trip to the International Space Station, spacecraft tests and satellite flights.