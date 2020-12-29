FCC to Announce Awardees for $100M Teleheath Pilot Program; Brendan Carr Quoted

Brendan Carr Commissioner FCC

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has begun reviewing applications for its three-year, $100 million initiative focused on providing telehealth support for low-income individuals and veterans.

FCC said Monday that it is now slated to conclude the voting process for the Connected Care Pilot Program after closing applications for the initiative on Dec. 7th.

The agency will use the Universal Service Fund to shoulder 85 percent of eligible broadband connectivity costs, network equipment and information support for designated patient populations. Medical equipment and end-user devices will not be covered by program obligations.

Brendan Carr, commissioner of the FCC, said he has been working with agency colleagues and stakeholders to provide connected care over the past two years. He noted that he is grateful for FCC Chairman Ajit Pai for launching the effort to identify potential participants for the pilot effort.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, the benefits of these telehealth services and the offering of care at a distance have been brought into even sharper focus,” said Carr. “I look forward to the full Commission taking prompt action and to the selected projects getting underway.”