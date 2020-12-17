Gen. James Dickinson: Russia Develops Space Warfare Tech Despite Claims to Avoid Space War

Gen. James Dickinson Commander U.S. Space Command

Gen. James Dickinson, leader of U.S. Space Command, said Russia is working on space systems despite claims of trying to prevent a space war. He said these direct-ascent anti-satellite systems threaten space assets belonging to the U.S. and allied forces, Washington Headquarters Services said Wednesday.

“Russia has made space a warfighting domain by testing space-based and ground-based weapons intended to target and destroy satellites," the general stated.

The systems Dickinson pertains to are a space-based weapon, which can strike satellites in orbit, and a DA-ASAT system designed to hit low Earth orbit targets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also unveiled efforts to make a ground-based laser for his country's space force. Dickinson said these developments collectively do not align with Russia's claim to avoid warfighting in space.