Gen. John Raymond: Space Force Sees More Tech Opportunities in Commercial Market

Nichols Martin December 2, 2020 News, Space, Technology, Wash100

Gen. John Raymond Chief of Space Operations

Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said the space industry has made big, new technology investments that the U.S. Space Force may consider valuable, Space News reported Tuesday. 

Gen. Raymond said the Space Force now knows about the existence of space tracking data, on-orbit satellite services and other new offerings in the commercial market.

These new products and services may expand USSF's commercial space “to buy” list that currently consists of geosynchronous satellite communications and launch services.

“We view the partnership with industry to be hugely significant,” Raymond said.

