Gen. Mark Milley: DoD Must Prioritize Economic Recovery From Pandemic

Gen. Mark Milley Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the U.S. must address and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic's economic effects before focusing on military power competition, DoD News reported.

Milley, a four-time Wash100 Award winner, said the country needs to have a strong economy, infrastructure and education that complement the military to build a powerful nation.

“You have to look at it as a whole, of which the military is one piece of the whole,” he said. The chairman noted that the Pentagon must also consider further budgeting the money spent on overseas operations to support the country's economic recovery.